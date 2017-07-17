BBC Sport - Chris Froome: I thought it was 'game over' at the Tour de France
I thought it was game over - Froome
- From the section Cycling
Team Sky rider Chris Froome says he thought his defence of the Tour de France was over when his bike had a mechanical issue on stage 15.
