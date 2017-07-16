Tour de France 2017: Froome retains yellow jersey as Mollema wins stage 15

Breaking news
Tour de France: 1-23 July
Coverage: Live text commentary of every stage on the BBC Sport website. BBC Radio coverage on 5 live sports extra and/or website from 14:30 BST on every stage.

Britain's defending champion Chris Froome overcame mechanical issues to retain his 18-second lead after stage 15 of the Tour de France.

Froome, who reclaimed the yellow jersey on Saturday, maintained his advantage over Italy's Fabio Aru.

Trek-Segafredo rider Bauke Mollema won Sunday's 189.5km stage from Laissac-Severac l'Eglise to Le Puy-en-Velay.

After Monday's final rest day, there will be six further stages, with the race finishing in Paris on 23 July.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

BBC Sport Commentaries

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group
Group of Wallingford Festival Riders

Wallingford Festival of Cycling

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired