Tour de France 2017: Froome retains yellow jersey as Mollema wins stage 15

Tour de France: 1-23 July Coverage: Live text commentary of every stage on the BBC Sport website. BBC Radio coverage on 5 live sports extra and/or website from 14:30 BST on every stage.

Britain's defending champion Chris Froome overcame mechanical issues to retain his 18-second lead after stage 15 of the Tour de France.

Froome, who reclaimed the yellow jersey on Saturday, maintained his advantage over Italy's Fabio Aru.

Trek-Segafredo rider Bauke Mollema won Sunday's 189.5km stage from Laissac-Severac l'Eglise to Le Puy-en-Velay.

After Monday's final rest day, there will be six further stages, with the race finishing in Paris on 23 July.

