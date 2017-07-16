BMX European Championships: Britain's Blaine Ridge-Davis wins junior title

Blaine Ridge-Davis in action
Blaine Ridge-Davis led the final from the start

Blaine Ridge-Davis became the first Briton to be crowned European junior women's BMX champion since Shanaze Reade in 2006 after riding to victory in Bordeaux, France.

The 18-year-old is in the Great Britain squad for the UCI BMX World Championships later this month.

Compatriot Bethany Shriever also made the final but finished sixth.

Reade, who went on to become a multiple BMX and track world champion, retired from competitive cycling this year.

