Tour de France 2017: Chris Froome stays second as France's Barguil wins on Bastille Day

Britain's Chris Froome failed to reclaim the leader's yellow jersey as Frenchman Warren Barguil took stage 13 of the Tour de France on Bastille Day.

The Team Sky rider finished eighth on the 101km mountain stage from Saint-Girons to Foix as Italy's Fabio Aru retained the overall lead.

General classification after Stage 13:

1. Fabio Aru (Ita/Astana) 55hrs 30mins 06secs

2. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +6secs

3. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R) +25secs

4. Rigoberto Uran (Col/Cannondale-Drapac) +35secs

5. Mikel Landa (Spa/Team Sky) +1min 09secs

6. Dan Martin (Ire/Quick-Step) +1min 32secs

7. Simon Yates (GB/Orica) +2min 04secs

8. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar) +2min 07secs

9. Louis Meintjes (SA/Team UAE Emirates) +4mins 51secs

10. Alberto Contador (Spa/Trek) +5mins 22secs

