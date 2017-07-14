BBC Sport - Tour de France 2017: Great to 'race for the win' - Chris Froome

Great to 'race for the win' - Froome

  • From the section Cycling

Tour de France defending champion Chris Froome says it was a nice change to "race for the win" on stage 13.

READ MORE: Chris Froome stays second as France's Barguil wins on Bastille Day

Top videos

Video

Great to 'race for the win' - Froome

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Three-racquets Federer, battling Cilic & man in a dress

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Pint-sized TMS: Blowers' bus & South Africa fight back

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Federer's masterclass against Berdych

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Hingis & Murray reach the mixed doubles final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watson & Kontinen into final of mixed doubles

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Lyth takes a sharp catch to dismiss Vilas

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Cars have five gears, Federer has 10 - Becker

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Federer triumphs in five-set thriller

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Male fan wears dress to join women's doubles

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Cilic reaches first Wimbledon final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Fan nearly falls into Henman Hill pond

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Unbelievable' shots as GB's Hewett loses to Fernandez

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired