BBC Sport - Romain Bardet wins stage 12, as Chris Froome loses yellow jersey

Froome loses yellow jersey on stage 12

  • From the section Cycling

Britain's Chris Froome loses the leader's yellow jersey to Fabio Aru as France's Romain Bardet wins stage 12 of the Tour de France in Peyragudes.

BBC Radio 5 live commentary from Simon Brotherton.

