Tour de France 2017: Geraint Thomas has 'used jersey for sale'

Geraint Thomas
Thomas (right) was a key helper for race leader Chris Froome
Tour de France: 1-23 July
Coverage: Live text commentary of every stage on the BBC Sport website. BBC Radio coverage on 5 live sports extra and/or website from 14:30 BST on every stage.

Britain's Geraint Thomas has joked that he has a jersey for sale "not in 100% condition" following the horrific crash that ended his Tour de France.

The 31-year-old Welshman was second overall when he broke his collarbone in a crash on the damp descent of the Col de la Biche during stage nine.

He also crashed out of the Giro d'Italia in stage nine in May.

Writing on Instagram he said: "Jersey for sale... Only worn once, slight signs of use. Might need a wash."

Geraint Thomas
What is left of Thomas's shirt following the crash on stage nine of the Tour de France

