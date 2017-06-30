BBC Sport - Brian Cookson: UCI president denies 'culture of fear' at British Cycling
Cookson denies 'culture of fear' at British Cycling
- From the section Cycling
UCI president Brian Cookson denies there was a "culture of fear" at British Cycling and says blame for the organisation's failings should not rest solely with him.
