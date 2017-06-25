National Road Championships 2017: Lizzie Deignan wins fourth title

Lizzie Deignan's previous National Road Championship titles came in 2011, 2013 and 2015

Former world champion Lizzie Deignan won a fourth National Road Championships title with victory on the Isle of Man on Sunday.

The Boels-Dolmans rider, who also won the Tour de Yorkshire in April, caught long-time leader Elinor Barker in the final stages of the 103.7km course.

Katie Archibald and defending champion Hannah Barnes were second and third.

"It's one of the hardest national championships I've ever won," said Deignan, 28.

"I'm very proud of the fact that we have so many women now who are capable of competing internationally as well as domestically."

The men's race takes place later on Sunday.