Tour de France 2017: Geraint Thomas joins Chris Froome in Team Sky line-up

Thomas (centre) and Froome (right) have been Team Sky team-mates since 2010

Geraint Thomas has recovered from the injuries he sustained at the Giro d'Italia to be named in Team Sky's squad for next month's Tour de France.

The Welshman, 31, led Team Sky in the Giro in May, but his hopes were ended when a police motorbike caused a crash on the Blockhaus climb on stage nine.

Thomas was forced to withdraw from the race, but he is fit to support Chris Froome's bid for a fourth Tour title.

The Tour, which begins in Dusseldorf in Germany, runs from 1-23 July.

Spaniard Mikel Landa, who was also involved in the crash at the Giro but recovered to finish 17th, is also in the squad.

Britons Ian Stannard and Peter Kennaugh are notable omissions, along with Wout Poels.

Dutchman Poels, who played a major role in Froome's victory 12 months ago, suffered a significant knee injury in February and only returned to race at the Route du Sud earlier this month.

Stannard and Kennaugh were both in the Sky team in the traditional Tour warm-up race, the Criterium du Dauphine, but have been overlooked in the final selection.

That means there are three Britons in the squad, with Froome and Thomas joined by road captain Luke Rowe.

Froome is aiming to win the Tour for a third straight year, and fourth overall, following victories in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

"We're ready as a team and I can't wait for the Tour to start now," said the 32-year-old. "Honestly, I just love it. It's a feeling that you don't get from any other race."

Team: Chris Froome, Sergio Henao, Vasil Kiryienka, Christian Knees, Michal Kwiatkowski, Mikel Landa, Mikel Nieve, Luke Rowe, Geraint Thomas.