Ride London-Surrey Classic: British Race gains men's UCI World Tour status

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas was beaten by Tom Boonen in a dramatic final sprint in last year's race

Ride London Venue: London Date: 30 July Distance: 187km Coverage: Live on BBC One

Great Britain will host its first men's UCI World Tour race when the Ride London-Surrey Classic takes place in July.

The event, first staged in 2013, boasts the world's richest one-day races, with equal prize money of 100,000 euros (£88,100) for men and women.

The women's Ride London-Surrey Classic was given World Tour status in 2016.

"Now it's a World Tour race, the standard of the field will go up," said Team Sky's Geraint Thomas.

Wales' Thomas came second in last year's race having launched a solo bid for victory 50km out before getting caught in the final 5km.

He added: "It will be super-competitive and super-fast and I think it's going to be a really exciting race."

The race begins at Horse Guards Parade in St James' Park before the teams head into the Surrey countryside to climb Leith Hill and Box Hill.

The cyclists then head back to the centre of the capital and finish on The Mall.

The Ride London-Surrey Classic is a legacy event from the London 2012 Olympics, and covers a distance of 187km.

This year it will feature just two circuits of Ranmore Common as opposed to the three in previous years.