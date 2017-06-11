Criterium du Dauphine: Chris Froome misses out on fourth title

Britain's Froome won each of his Tour titles after his three previous Dauphine successes in 2013, 2015 and 2016

Chris Froome missed out on a fourth Criterium du Dauphine title as Jakob Fuglsang took victory with an attack to the summit of Sunday's final stage.

Three-time Tour de France winner Froome began one minute three seconds behind leader Richie Porte, a gap he failed to bridge on the Plateau de Solaison.

Instead it was Denmark's Fuglsang who distanced Porte, his overall win aided by a time bonus for winning the stage.

Ireland's Dan Martin was second, enough to leapfrog Froome into third overall.

Astana rider Fulsgang finished the 115km ride from Albertville one minute and 15 seconds quicker than BMC's Porte of Australia - the exact time difference between the two after Saturday's stage seven.

But with the stage win Fulsgang also picked up a 10-second time bonus, meaning Porte, a former team-mate of Froome at Team Sky, just missed out on his first Dauphine title.

Froome, 32, won each of his three Tour titles after his three previous Dauphine successes, with the race typically a good test of form going into cycling's most prestigious stage event, which begins on 1 July.

The Briton finished fourth overall, one minute and 33 seconds behind Fulsgang, and one second behind Quick-Step rider Martin.

Overall classification

1. Jakob Fuglsang (Den/Astana) 29hrs 05mins 54secs

2. Richie Porte (Aus/BMC Racing) +10secs

3. Daniel Martin (Ire/Quick-Step) +1min 32secs

4. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +1min 33secs

5. Fabio Aru (Ita/Astana) +1min 37secs

6. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R) +2mins 04secs

7. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger/BORA) +2mins 32secs

8. Louis Meintjes (SA/UAE) +3mins 12secs

9. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) +4mins 8secs

10. Rafael Valls (Spa/Lotto) +4mins 40secs

Stage eight result:

1. Jakob Fuglsang (Den/Astana) 3hrs 26mins 20secs

2. Daniel Martin (Ire/Quick-Step) +12secs

3. Louis Meintjes (SA/UAE) +27secs

4. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger/BORA) +44secs

5. Fabio Aru (Ita/Astana) +1min 1sec

6. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R) +1min 02secs

7. Richie Porte (Aus/BMC Racing) +1min 15secs

8. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +1min 36secs

9. Rafael Valls (Spain / Lotto) Rafael Valls (Spa/Lotto) +1min 41secs

10. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) +3mins 30secs