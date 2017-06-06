Criterium du Dauphine: Thomas de Gendt keeps lead, Koen Bouwman wins stage
Koen Bouwman won stage three of the Criterium du Dauphine from the breakaway as Chris Froome crossed safely in the main following pack.
It was a first professional win for 23-year-old Dutchman Bouwman.
This was the second of the first three stages to be won from the break, with Lotto-Soudal's Thomas de Gendt, winner on day one, doing enough to retain the overall race lead.
Froome, the three-time winner of this race, crossed the line in 40th place.
The sprint teams were hoping to dominate on the 184km stage from Le Chambon-sur-Lignon to Tullins, but miscalculated the strength of the six-man break, who held on in strong headwinds at the finish.
LottoNL-Jumbo's Bouwman burst clear on the final straight to win ahead of Delko Marseille Provence's Evaldas Siskevicius, while stage two winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ) beat Bryan Coquard (Direct-Energie) in the battle for minor places at the front of the peloton 11 seconds later.
Stage three result
1. Koen Bouwman (Ned/LottoNL) 4hrs 06mins 06secs
2. Evaldas Siskevicius (Lith/Delko) same time
3. Frederik Backaert (Bel/Wanty) same time
4. Bryan Nauleau (Fra/Direct Energie) same time
5. Alexey Vermeulen (US/LottoNL) same time
6. Quentin Pacher (Fra/Delko) same time
7. Arnaud Demare (Fra/FDJ) +11secs
8. Bryan Coquard (Fra/Direct Energie) same time
9. Pascal Ackermann (Ger/BORA) same time
10. Phil Bauhaus (Ger/Sunweb) same time
Selected other
40. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) same time
Overall classification after stage three
1. Thomas de Gendt (Bel/Lotto) 12hrs 37mins 04secs
2. Axel Domont (Fra/AG2R) +48secs
3. Diego Ulissi (Ita/UAE Team Emirates) +1min 03secs
4. Pierre Latour (Fra/AG2R) +1min 07secs
5. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger/BORA) same time
6. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita/Bahrain) +1min 09secs
7. Ben Swift (GB/UAE Team Emirates) same time
8. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) same time
9. Tony Gallopin (Fra/Lotto) same time
10. Guillaume Martin (Fra/Wanty) same time
Selected others
12. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) same time