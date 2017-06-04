Criterium du Dauphine: Thomas de Gendt wins stage one

De Gendt's stage victory was his first of the season

Belgium's Thomas de Gendt took an impressive solo victory on the opening stage of the Criterium du Dauphine.

The Lotto Soudal rider dropped France's Axel Domont (AG2R) on the final climb of the 170.5km stage to win by 44 seconds in Saint-Etienne.

Britain's Chris Froome finished 15th in a group 59 seconds behind De Gendt.

The Team Sky rider is bidding to win a third straight Dauphine title and also become the first man to win the eight-day stage race four times.

The Dauphine is the traditional warm-up event for the Tour de France, which runs from 1-23 July this year.

Froome, 32, went on to win the Tour after each of his previous Dauphine victories in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

De Gendt, 30, and Domont, 26, were part of a seven-rider breakaway earlier in the stage, before the pair move cleared with two laps of the finishing circuit to go.

After De Gendt's decisive attack, Domont held on to claim second place in front of the chasing Diego Ulissi, Pierre Roger Latour and Emanuel Buchmann.

Britain's Ben Swift (Team UAE Emirates) was ninth, 59 seconds behind De Gendt.

Britons Simon Yates (Orica) and Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) finished in the same group as Froome and are all one minute nine seconds behind De Gendt, who took 10 bonus seconds for winning the stage.

Monday's 171km stage two is another hilly route from Saint-Chamond to Arlanc, while the race concludes on Sunday, 11 June.

Stage one result

1. Thomas de Gendt (Bel/Lotto Soudal) 4hrs 17mins 04secs

2. Axel Domont (Fra/AG2R) +44secs

3. Diego Ulissi (Ita/Team UAE Emirates) +57secs

4. Pierre Roger Latour (Fra/AG2R) Same time

5. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger/Bora) Same time

6. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita/Bahrain-Merida) +59secs

7. Julien Simon (Fra/Cofidis) Same time

8. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) Same time

9. Ben Swift (GB/Team UAE Emirates) Same time

10. Michael Valgren (Den/Astana) Same time

Selected others:

15. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +59secs

44. Simon Yates (GB/Orica) Same time

45. Peter Kennaugh (GB/Team Sky) Same time

Overall classification after stage one

1. Thomas de Gendt (Bel/Lotto Soudal) 4hrs 16mins 54secs

2. Axel Domont (Fra/AG2R) +48secs

3. Diego Ulissi (Ita/Team UAE Emirates) +1min 3secs

4. Pierre Roger Latour (Fra/AG2R) +1min 07secs

5. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger/Bora) Same time

6. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita/Bahrain-Merida) +1min 9secs

7. Julien Simon (Fra/Cofidis) Same time

8. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) Same time

9. Ben Swift (GB/Team UAE Emirates) Same time

10. Michael Valgren (Den/Astana) Same time

Selected others:

15. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +1min 9secs

44. Simon Yates (GB/Orica) Same time

45. Peter Kennaugh (GB/Team Sky) Same time