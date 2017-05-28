Giro d'Italia: Tom Dumoulin wins 100th edition of race in Milan

The final stage of the race started at the Monza race track

Tom Dumoulin produced a sensational individual time trial to win the 100th Giro d'Italia in Milan by 31 seconds.

The Dutchman, 26, started Sunday in fourth, 53 seconds behind leader Nairo Quintana but beat the Colombian by more than a minute on the 29.3km last stage.

Quintana, who had been chasing the first leg of a Giro-Tour de France double, had to settle for second place.

Dumoulin also leapfrogged defending champion Vincenzo Nibali and Thibaut Pinot, who dropped to third and fourth.

"It's really crazy," said Team Sunweb rider Dumoulin, who became the first Dutch winner of the Giro and the first rider from his country to win a Grand Tour since Joop Zoetemelk's victory in the 1980 Tour de France.

"This is incredible. It was such a nerve-wracking day but I had good legs and I just went for it."

Britain's Adam Yates was beaten in the race for the white jersey, awarded to the quickest rider under the age of 25, by Luxembourg's national time trial champion Bob Jungels.

Dumoulin (centre) was joined on the podium by second-placed Quintana (left) and Nibali

Yates, 24, started the time trial with a 28-second advantage over Jungels, but the Luxembourger's time of 34 minutes two seconds was more than one minute quicker than Yates, who finished a creditable ninth overall.

Jos van Emden won the stage in a time of 33:08, 15 seconds clear of Dumoulin, who crossed the line in 33:23 to claim second and he then had an agonising wait for first Pinot, then Nibali and finally Quintana to reach the finish.

Movistar's Quintana, the 2014 Giro champion, and twice winner Nibali are climbing specialists and they knew they would struggle to defend his lead on a flat route more suited to time trial specialists.

And so it proved with Dumoulin quickly erasing the advantage the riders ahead of him had after 20 stages of racing.

His winning margin is not the narrowest in Giro history, with Fiorenzo Magni winning by just 11 seconds in 1948. The closest win in Grand Tour history was Frenchman Eric Caritoux's six-second victory at the 1984 Vuelta, while Greg LeMond won the 1989 Tour de France by eight seconds.

Britain's Geraint Thomas, who was co-leader of the nine-man Team Sky squad, was forced to pull out of the race after crashing on stage nine.

General classification:

1. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Sunweb) 90hrs 34mins 54secs

2. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar) +31secs

3. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Bahrain) +40secs

4. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/FDJ) +1min 17secs

5. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus/Katusha) +1min 56secs

6. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita/AG2R) +3mins 11secs

7. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek) +3mins 41secs

8. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step) +7mins 04secs

9. Adam Yates (GB/Orica) +8mins 10secs

10. Davide Formolo (Ita/Cannondale) +15mins 17secs

Stage 21 result:

1. Jos van Emden (Ned/LottoNL) 33mins 08secs

2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Sunweb) +15secs

3. Manuel Quinziato (Ita/BMC Racing) +27secs

4. Vasil Kiryienka (Blr/Team Sky) +31secs

5. Joey Rosskopf (US/BMC Racing) +35secs

6. Jan Barta (Cze/BORA) +39secs

7. Georg Preidler (Aut/Sunweb) +51secs

8. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step) +54secs

9. Jan Tratnik (Slo/CCC) +57secs

10. Andrey Amador (Crc/Movistar) +1min 02secs

More to follow.