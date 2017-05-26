Giro d'Italia: Nairo Quintana takes lead from Tom Dumoulin at 19th stage

Quintana replaces Tom Dumoulin, who held the lead for eight stages

Colombian Nairo Quintana has taken the overall lead at the Giro d'Italia with two stages of the race remaining.

The Movistar rider, 27, champion in 2014, was eight and a half minutes behind Spanish Team Sky rider Mikel Landa, who won the 191km 19th stage.

Dutch Sunweb rider Tom Dumoulin, who held the lead since winning stage 10, was more than a minute behind Quintana and trails him by 38 seconds.

Orica's British rider Adam Yates was 15th and moved up to eighth overall.

Dumoulin, seeking to become the first Netherlands rider to win the event, was involved in a verbal exchange with Italian Bahrain-Merida rider Vincenzo Nibali after Thursday's stage. He was dubbed "a little too cocky" by the defending champion.

An early split in the peloton, driven by Movistar and Bahrain-Merida, left Dumoulin more than a minute down on his rivals on the road and his 31-second advantage going into the 191km stage from San Candido quickly evaporated.

Landa, twice beaten in the final metres of stages this week, made sure on stage 19 as he went clear from the breakaway with less than 10km left to cross the line completely alone.

Saturday's penultimate stage will feature two big climbs that could favour third-placed Nibali, Quintana and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) who is fourth, while Sunday's final time trial, a 29.3-km effort, is expected to suit Dumoulin.

Stage 19 results

1. Mikel Landa (Sp/Team Sky) 4hrs 53mins 00secs

2. Rui Costa (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +1min 49secs

3. Pierre Rolland (Fr/Cannondale) +1min 54secs

4. Pello Bilbao (Sp/Astana) +2mins 12secs

5. Sebastian Henao (Col/Team Sky) +3mins 06secs

6. Evgeniy Shalunov (Rus/Gazprom) +3mins 51secs

7. Luis Leon Sanchez (Sp/Astana) Same time

8. Matteo Busato (It/Wilier Triestina) +5mins 05secs

9. Lorenzo Rota (It/Bardiani Valvole) Same time

10. Ilia Koshevoy (Blr/Wilier Triestina) +6mins 44secs

Overall classification after stage 19

1. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar) 85hrs 02mins 40secs

2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Sunweb) +38secs

3. Vincenzo Nibali (It/Bahrain) +43secs

4. Thibaut Pinot (Fr/FDJ) +53secs

5. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus/Katusha) +1min 21secs

6. Domenico Pozzovivo (It/AG2R) +1min 30secs

7. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek) +2mins 48secs

8. Adam Yates (GB/Orica) +6mins 35secs

9. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step) +7mins 03secs

10. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/LottoNL) +7mins 37secs