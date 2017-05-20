Giro d'Italia: Tom Dumoulin wins stage 14 to extend overall lead

Tom Dumoulin took his second stage win of the Giro to increase his advantage over Nairo Quintana

Tom Dumoulin claimed a stunning victory on stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia to extend his overall lead.

The Dutch Sunweb rider reeled in rival Nairo Quintana (Movistar) inside the final 4km before dropping the Colombian and surging past Russia's Ilnur Zakarin to win on the summit finish in Oropa.

Dumoulin now leads second-placed Quintana by two minutes 47 seconds.

Britain's Adam Yates (Orica) finished sixth in Saturday's 131km stage to move up to 13th overall.

It is the second stage win of this year's race for Dumoulin, after time trial victory on stage 10 that saw him take the leader's pink jersey from Quintana.

Katusha rider Zakarin attacked on the final climb of Santuario di Oropa and was joined at the front by Quintana, who kicked again with 5km to go.

Dumoulin kept his nerve to catch the two-time Grand Tour winner, before moving clear in the final stages alongside Team Sky's Mikel Landa and Zakarin, who finished second after being passed by Dumoulin on the cobbled run-in.

Spain's Landa was third, with Quintana 14 seconds behind in fourth, giving him a total loss of 24 seconds as Dumoulin took 10 bonus seconds for winning the stage.

Stage 14 result

1. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Sunweb) 3hrs 02mins 34secs

2. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus/Katusha) +3secs

3. Mikel Landa (Spa/Sky) +9secs

4. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar) +14secs

5. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/FDJ) +35secs

6. Adam Yates (GB/Orica) +41secs

7. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Bahrain) +43secs

8. Franco Pellizotti (Ita/Bahrain) Same time

9. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/Lotto NL-Jumbo) +46secs

10. Tanel Kangert (Est/Astana) Same time

Overall classification after stage 14

1. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Sunweb) 59hrs 31mins 17secs

2. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar) +2mins 47secs

3. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/FDJ) +3mins 25secs

4. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Bahrain) +3mins 40secs

5. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus/Katusha) +4mins 24secs

6. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek) +4mins 32secs

7. Tanel Kangert (Est/Astana) +4mins 55secs

8. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita/AG2R) +4mins 59secs

9. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step) +5mins 28secs

10. Andrey Amador (Crc/Movistar) +5mins 36secs

Selected others:

13. Adam Yates (GB/Orica) +7mins 43secs