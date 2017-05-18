Giro d'Italia 2017: Fernando Gaviria takes third win on stage 12

Fernando Gaviria is the first rider to win three stages on his grand tour debut since Peter Sagan in 2011

Colombia's Fernando Gaviria won his third stage of the Giro d'Italia in a sprint finish on stage 12, as Dutchman Tom Dumoulin retained the overall lead.

Quick-Step Floors' Gaviria, 22, surged past his rivals into Reggio Emilia to continue his domination of the sprint stages on his grand tour debut.

Italy's Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) was second, with Ireland's Sam Bennett (Bora) in third.

Britain's Geraint Thomas lost further time on general classification.

The Team Sky rider rolled in 31 seconds behind Gaviria and is now six minutes 46 seconds behind leader Dumoulin, suggesting the Welshman will now target stage wins instead of overall victory, having lost significant time in a crash on Sunday.

Sunweb rider Dumoulin finished six seconds behind the sprinters in a group that contained most of his main rivals on the 229km stage, the longest of this year's race.

He keeps the pink leader's jersey and maintains an advantage of two minutes 23 seconds over Colombia's Nairo Quintana (Movistar), with Dutchman Bauke Mollema (Trek) 15 seconds further back.

Britain's Adam Yates (Orica) stayed in front of the split to make up six seconds but remains 16th overall, one place behind Thomas.

Gaviria is the first rider since world champion Peter Sagan at the 2011 Vuelta a Espana to win three stages on his grand tour debut, having also claimed stages three and five.

He also extends his lead in the points classification, moving to 247 overall, 80 points ahead of second-placed Jasper Stuyven (Trek).

Gaviria has the chance to claim his fourth stage win on Friday, with another flat route from Reggio Emilia to Tortona.

Stage 12 result

1. Fernando Gaviria (Col/Quick-Step) 5hrs 18mins 55secs

2. Jakub Mareczko (Ita/Wilier Triestina) Same time

3. Sam Bennett (Ire/Bora)

4. Phil Bauhaus (Ger/Sunweb)

5. Maximiliano Richeze (Arg/Quick-Step)

6. Ryan Gibbons (SA/ Dimension Data)

7. Sacha Modolo (Ita/UAE Team Emirates)

8. Andre Greipel (Ger/Lotto)

9. Jasper Stuyven (Bel/Trek)

10. Roberto Ferrari (Ita/UAE Team Emirates)

Overall classification after stage 12

1. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Sunweb) 52hrs 41mins 08secs

2. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar) +2mins 23secs

3. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek) +2mins 38secs

4. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/FDJ) +2mins 40secs

5. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Bahrain) +2mins 47secs

6. Andrey Amador (Crc/Movistar) +3mins 05secs

7. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step) +3mins 56secs

8. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita/AG2R) +3mins 59secs

9. Tanel Kangert (Est/Astana) Same time

10. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus/Katusha) +4mins 17secs

Selected others:

15. Geraint Thomas (GB/ Team Sky) +6mins 46secs

16. Adam Yates (GB/Orica) +6mins 52secs