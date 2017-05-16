BBC Sport - Latvian rider Toms Skujins is removed from the Tour of California after serious crash
Skujins removed from Tour by team after crash
- From the section Cycling
Latvian rider Toms Skujins crashed heavily on a descent during stage two of the 2017 Tour of California. The Cannondale-Drapac rider remounted and attempted to carry on riding before his team intervened to pull the 25-year-old from the race.
