Toms Skujins: Latvian rider out of Tour of California after heavy crash

Media playback is not supported on this device Skujins removed from Tour by team after crash

Toms Skujins will sit out the rest of the Tour of California after suffering concussion in a heavy fall on Monday.

The Latvian also broke his collarbone in the crash on stage two and narrowly avoided being hit by the peloton in the process of remounting his bike.

He was later pulled out of the race by his team, Cannondale-Drapac, and taken to hospital.

The team say Skujins is now following their internal concussion protocol and will be "monitored closely".

Skujins added that he was "feeling all right" and "healthy". He also tweeted a picture of himself in hospital with the message: "I would never suggest getting in a fight with tarmac because you will lose."

Cannondale-Drapac sport director Tom Southam said: "Toms' crash obviously had a huge impact on us today. It was a high-speed crash and unfortunately it happened at a time when the race was fragmented, which delays information and makes these situations extremely hard.

"Toms instinctively continued riding but it was clear that he couldn't go on. It's a blow for the team and for his own ambitions but that was a serious fall, and racing can take a back seat while he heals."

Jonathan Vaughters, the chief executive of Slipstream Sports, who own Cannondale-Drapac, said: "Concussion recovery varies from person to person and from day to day.

"We'll evaluate Toms daily and he'll need to pass a cognitive test before he returns to hard training or racing. His health is the most important thing to all of us."

The seven-day race continues on Tuesday with stage three from Pismo Beach to Morro Bay for stage three - a 119.6-mile ride that includes 6,375 feet of elevation gain.

Polish Bora-Hansgrohe rider Rafal Majka leads after stage two, just two seconds ahead of New Zealand's George Bennett of LottoNL-Jumbo.