Giro d'Italia 2017: Geraint Thomas second to Thomas Dumoulin in time trial

Geraint Thomas had a precautionary scan on a shoulder injury on Monday

Britain's Geraint Thomas returned after Sunday's crash to finish second in the first time trial of the Giro d'Italia, behind Netherlands' Tom Dumoulin.

The 30-year-old Welshman clocked 51 minutes 26 seconds for Team Sky on Tuesday - 49 seconds behind Team Sunweb's Dumoulin.

Dumoulin - a noted timetrialler - has replaced Colombian Nairo Quintana as the overall race leader.

He leads the Movistar climber by two minutes and 23 seconds.

Former race leader Bob Jungels, of Quick Step, was third on Tuesday's stage and is now sixth overall.

Thomas said it "hurts mentally" to think his chances of competing for the overall race disappeared with Sunday's crash, despite Tuesday's second place.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch the crash that ended Thomas' Giro hopes

"It shows I have the form and condition," Thomas told Eurosport. "It was a bit dented with the crash and I felt a bit handicapped with my arm, but I was happy with how today went.

"Hopefully I can try and recover and search for that stage win. It was a good boost to the confidence for sure.

"It still hurts mentally, to lose the chance of going for the podium through no fault of my own."

Wednesday's 161km stage takes the riders from Firenze to Bagno di Romagna, with the route featuring four peaks and a long descent to the finish.

Wednesday's stage 11

Stage 10 result

1. Thomas Dumoulin (Ned/Sunweb) 50mins 37secs

2. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky) +49secs

3. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step) +56secs

4. Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa/Astana) +1min 40secs

5. Vasil Kiryienka (Blr/Team Sky) +2mins

6. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Bahrain) +2mins 7secs

7. Maxime Montfort (Bel/Lotto Soudal) +2mins 13secs

8. Jan Tratnik (Slo/CCC) +2mins 13secs

9. Jos van Emden (Ned/LottoNL) +2:mins 15secs

10. Andrey Amador (Crc/Movistar) +2mins 16secs

Overall classification after stage 10

1. Thoma Dumoulin (Ned/ Sunweb) 42hrs 57mins 16secs

2. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar) +2mins 23secs

3. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek) +2mins 38secs

4. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/FDJ) +2mins 40secs

5. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Bahrain)+2mins 47secs

6. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step) +3mins 56secs

7. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita/AG2R) +4mins 05secs

8. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus/ Katusha) +4mins 17secs

9. Andrey Amador (Crc/Movistar) +4mins 39secs

10. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/LottoNL) +5mins 19secs