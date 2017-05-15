BBC Sport - Giro d'Italia 2017: Sky's Geraint Thomas crashes on stage nine

Watch the crash that ended Thomas' Giro hopes

  • From the section Cycling

Great Britain's Geraint Thomas is taken down by a crash involving a police motorbike during stage nine of the 2017 Giro d'Italia.

The Team Sky rider lost over five minutes to stage winner and race leader Nairo Quintana of Colombia after the incident that also took down teammate Mikel Landa and Britain's Adam Yates.

Available to UK users only.

READ MORE: Thomas crashes as Quintana takes charge

