BBC Sport - Giro d'Italia 2017: Sky's Geraint Thomas crashes on stage nine
Watch the crash that ended Thomas' Giro hopes
Great Britain's Geraint Thomas is taken down by a crash involving a police motorbike during stage nine of the 2017 Giro d'Italia.
The Team Sky rider lost over five minutes to stage winner and race leader Nairo Quintana of Colombia after the incident that also took down teammate Mikel Landa and Britain's Adam Yates.
READ MORE: Thomas crashes as Quintana takes charge
