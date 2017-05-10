BBC Sport - Giro d'Italia: Luka Pibernik celebrates stage win a lap early
Cyclist celebrates stage win a lap early
- From the section Cycling
Slovenian cyclist Luka Pibernik celebrates a lap early on stage five of the Giro d'Italia, failing to realise there was another six-kilometres of the course to go.
READ MORE: Fernando Gaviria wins stage five after rival celebrates too early
