BBC Sport - Giro d'Italia: Luka Pibernik celebrates stage win a lap early

Cyclist celebrates stage win a lap early

  • From the section Cycling

Slovenian cyclist Luka Pibernik celebrates a lap early on stage five of the Giro d'Italia, failing to realise there was another six-kilometres of the course to go.

READ MORE: Fernando Gaviria wins stage five after rival celebrates too early

For UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Cyclist celebrates stage win a lap early

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Man City's Duggan scores 18-minute hat-trick

Video

Spotlight on the nominee: Hedvig Lindahl

Video

Could Dani Alves win the Ballon d'Or?

Audio

Dawson has 'total admiration' for Ben Youngs’ Lions withdrawal

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Inspired' Bouchard beats Sharapova

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Meet the 'Iranian Lionel Messi'

Video

Wenger responds to Monreal 'christening' criticism

Video

Relegation lowest point of my life - Gibson

Video

I have been treated like a criminal - Muntari

Video

Chelsea deserve to win the league - Conte

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Badminton shuttle

Adult Social Badminton Session
Badminton in action

Activities for 60+

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired