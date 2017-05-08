Roberto Heras: Ex-cyclist to get compensation for overturned drug test

A court ordered Roberto Heras to be re-instated at the 2005 Tour of Spain winner

Spanish authorities must pay ex-cyclist Roberto Heras 725,000 euros (£612,592) after the country's Supreme Court rejected their appeal against his overturned positive doping test.

Heras, 43, tested positive for the banned substance erythropoietin (EPO) at the 2005 Tour of Spain and was suspended for two years by Spain's Royal Cycling Federation.

The findings were overturned in 2011 and Heras sued the Spanish state in 2013 for 1 million euros but the compensation has been reduced.

The Supreme Court said in a statement it rejected the Spanish state's appeal because the overturned sanction was the direct cause of Heras losing commercial and professional contracts.

Heras' positive test was overturned in 2011 by a civil court in Castile and Leon, which ruled that irregularities had taken place in the analysis of blood samples in the investigation.

The Supreme Court upheld that decision in 2012 and ordered Heras - a former US Postal team-mate of Lance Armstrong - be reinstated as the 2005 Tour of Spain winner.

Armstrong, who retired from cycling in 2005 but then returned to the sport between 2009 and 2012, was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and given a lifetime ban by United States Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) in 2012.