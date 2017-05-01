Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Nacer Bouhanni concussed in crash on final stage

Nacer Bouhanni
Nacer Bouhanni won stage two of the Tour de Yorkshire but crashed 25km from the finish on Sunday

French cyclist Nacer Bouhanni was badly concussed in a crash on the final stage of the Tour de Yorkshire.

The 26-year-old was knocked unconscious in a heavy fall just 25km from the finish in Sheffield on Sunday.

In a statement on Monday, the Cofidis team said Bouhanni was "still stunned" and had headaches and "vision problems", but no broken bones.

Bouhanni, who won Saturday's second stage, will have a further examination later this week.

Belgian Serge Pauwels won Sunday's final stage to secure the first race victory of his career.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Badminton shuttle

Adult Social Badminton Session
Badminton in action

Activities for 60+

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired