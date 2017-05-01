Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Nacer Bouhanni concussed in crash on final stage

Nacer Bouhanni won stage two of the Tour de Yorkshire but crashed 25km from the finish on Sunday

French cyclist Nacer Bouhanni was badly concussed in a crash on the final stage of the Tour de Yorkshire.

The 26-year-old was knocked unconscious in a heavy fall just 25km from the finish in Sheffield on Sunday.

In a statement on Monday, the Cofidis team said Bouhanni was "still stunned" and had headaches and "vision problems", but no broken bones.

Bouhanni, who won Saturday's second stage, will have a further examination later this week.

Belgian Serge Pauwels won Sunday's final stage to secure the first race victory of his career.