Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Lizzie Deignan wins women's race

The route of the women's race was the same Tadcaster to Harrogate route as stage two of the men's race, and went up the 15% climb of the Cote de Lofthouse in Nidderdale, North Yorkshire

Lizzie Deignan broke away from the field to win the women's Tour de Yorkshire in her home county.

The Otley-born former road race world champion attacked with 14km of the 122.5km route to go, shaking off Britain's Dani King and Olympic road race champion Anna van der Breggen.

Deignan, 28, crossed the finishing line in Harrogate in 3hrs 09 mins 36 secs.

Stage two of the men's race follows on Saturday afternoon on the same route.

Deignan, her Boels-Dolman team-mate van der Breggen and King were part of an eight-strong group that broke away from the field with around 60km remaining after climbing the brutal Cote de Lofthouse.

The trio then moved ahead as the route flattened out before Deignan made her move to record her first win since marrying Team Sky racer Philip Deignan in September 2016.

"I'm not used to going solo, particularly from a small breakaway. I just went on instinct in the last 10km and I never looked back," she told ITV Sport after finishing 55 seconds ahead of American Coryn Rivera.

Women's Tour de Yorkshire result:

1. Lizzie Deignan (GB/Boels Dolman) 3hrs 09 mins 36 secs

2. Coryn Rivera (US/Team Sunweb) + 55secs

3. Giorgia Bronzini (ITA/Wiggle High 5) Same time

4. Amy Pieters (NED/Boels Dolman)

5. Hannah Barnes (GB/Canyon SRAM Racing)