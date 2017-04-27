Tour de Romandie: Stefan Kung wins stage as Ben Swift is fifth

Kung triumphed at the end of a stage that some riders described as the coldest of their racing careers

Switzerland's Stefan Kung won the second stage of the Tour de Romandie after beating breakaway companion Andriy Grivko in a sprint finish.

The BMC rider was one of four who raced away on a bitterly cold stage shortened to 136.5km owing to snow at the start.

Ben Swift, formerly of Team Sky and now riding with UAE Team Emirates, was the highest-placed Briton in fifth.

Fabio Felline kept the overall lead, while Chris Froome finished 77th to remain 29 seconds off the pace.

Alex Dowsett of Movistar, who also finished among the main bunch in 48th, described conditions as "very unpleasant", while 24-year-old Quick-Step rider Bob Jungels tweeted it was "the coldest day on a bike so far for me".

The four breakaway riders forge ahead through the wintry conditions

The six-day, five-stage race in Switzerland is an early indicator of form before July's Tour de France, which Team Sky rider Froome will be bidding to win for a fourth time - and the third in succession.

Friday's third stage is a 187km ride starting and finishing in Payerne that includes four category-three climbs.

Tour de Romandie stage two result:

1. Stefan Kung (Swi/BMC) 3hrs 33mins 15secs

2. Andriy Grivko (Ukr/Astana) Same time

3. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita/Bahrain) +20secs

4. Alexander Edmondson (Aus/Orica) Same time

5. Ben Swift (GB/UAE Team Emirates)

6. Fabio Felline (Ita/Trek)

7. Tosh Van der Sande (Bel/Lotto)

8. Jarlinson Pantano (Col/Trek)

9. Diego Ulissi (Ita/UAE Team Emirates)

10. Maximiliano Richeze (Arg/Quick-Step)

Overall classification after stage two:

1. Fabio Felline (Ita/Trek) 8hrs 12mins 42secs

2. Maximilian Schachmann (Ger/Quick-Step) +8secs

3. Jesus Herrada (Spa/Movistar) Same time

4. Primoz Roglic (Svn/LottoNL) +9secs

5. Ion Izagirre (Spa/Bahrain) +12secs

6. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step) Same time

7. Jose Goncalves (Por/Katusha) +13secs

8. Ruben Fernandez (Spa/Movistar) Same time

9. Michael Albasini (Swi/Orica) +14secs

10. Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa/Movistar) Same time

Selected others:

16. Simon Yates (GB/Orica) +18secs

39. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +29secs

56. Peter Kennaugh (GB/Team Sky) +53secs

80 Alex Dowsett (GB/Team Sky) +4mins 59secs

102 Ben Swift (Gb)/UAE Team Emirates +9mins 34secs