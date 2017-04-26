Tour de Romandie: Chris Froome fifth on stage one as Albasini wins sprint
Britain's Chris Froome came fifth as Orica-Scott rider Michael Albasini won a sprint finish in heavy rain on stage one of the Tour de Romandie.
Two-time champion Froome remains 29 seconds behind prologue winner Fabio Felline, who retains the yellow jersey.
But Britain's Alex Dowsett, who was second, fell down the classifications in Switzerland after dropping behind the breakaway on the final climb.
Albasini crossed ahead of Diego Ulissi and Jesus Herrada on the 172km course.
Britain's Simon Yates finished in 28th place for Orica-Scott, leaving him 16th in the overall standings, 18 seconds off the pace.
Tour de Romandie stage one result:
1. Michael Albasini (Swi/Orica) 4:33.10
2. Diego Ulissi (Ita/UAE Team Emirates) Same time
3. Jesus Herrada (Spa/Movistar) Same time
4. Natnael Berhane (Eri/imension Data) Same time
5. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) Same time
6. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Astana) Same time
7. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Sunweb) Same time
8. David De La Cruz (Spa/Quick-Step) Same time
9. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Movistar) Same time
10. Pierre Latour (Fra/AG2R) Same time
Overall classification after Stage one:
1. Fabio Felline (Ita/Trek) 4:39.07
2. Maximilian Schachmann (Ger/Quick-Step) +8
3. Jesus Herrada (Spa/Movistar) +8 seconds
4. Primoz Roglic (Svn/LottoNL) +9 seconds
5. Ion Izagirre (Spa/Bahrain) +12 seconds
6. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step) +12 seconds
7. Jose Goncalves (Por/Katusha) +13 seconds
8. Ruben Fernandez (Spa/Movistar) +13 seconds
9. Michael Albasini (Swi/Orica) +14 seconds
10. Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa/Movistar) +14 seconds
Selected others:
16. Simon Yates (GB/Orica) +18 seconds
39. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +29 seconds
59. Peter Kennaugh (GB/Team Sky) +53 seconds
88 Alex Dowsett (GB/Team Sky) +4:59 seconds