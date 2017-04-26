Tour de Romandie: Chris Froome fifth on stage one as Albasini wins sprint

From the section

Chris Froome (second left) won the Tour de Romandie in 2013 and 2014

Britain's Chris Froome came fifth as Orica-Scott rider Michael Albasini won a sprint finish in heavy rain on stage one of the Tour de Romandie.

Two-time champion Froome remains 29 seconds behind prologue winner Fabio Felline, who retains the yellow jersey.

But Britain's Alex Dowsett, who was second, fell down the classifications in Switzerland after dropping behind the breakaway on the final climb.

Albasini crossed ahead of Diego Ulissi and Jesus Herrada on the 172km course.

Britain's Simon Yates finished in 28th place for Orica-Scott, leaving him 16th in the overall standings, 18 seconds off the pace.

Tour de Romandie stage one result:

1. Michael Albasini (Swi/Orica) 4:33.10

2. Diego Ulissi (Ita/UAE Team Emirates) Same time

3. Jesus Herrada (Spa/Movistar) Same time

4. Natnael Berhane (Eri/imension Data) Same time

5. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) Same time

6. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Astana) Same time

7. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Sunweb) Same time

8. David De La Cruz (Spa/Quick-Step) Same time

9. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Movistar) Same time

10. Pierre Latour (Fra/AG2R) Same time

Overall classification after Stage one:

1. Fabio Felline (Ita/Trek) 4:39.07

2. Maximilian Schachmann (Ger/Quick-Step) +8

3. Jesus Herrada (Spa/Movistar) +8 seconds

4. Primoz Roglic (Svn/LottoNL) +9 seconds

5. Ion Izagirre (Spa/Bahrain) +12 seconds

6. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step) +12 seconds

7. Jose Goncalves (Por/Katusha) +13 seconds

8. Ruben Fernandez (Spa/Movistar) +13 seconds

9. Michael Albasini (Swi/Orica) +14 seconds

10. Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa/Movistar) +14 seconds

Selected others:

16. Simon Yates (GB/Orica) +18 seconds

39. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +29 seconds

59. Peter Kennaugh (GB/Team Sky) +53 seconds

88 Alex Dowsett (GB/Team Sky) +4:59 seconds