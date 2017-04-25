Tour de Romandie: Alex Dowsett second as Chris Froome plays it safe in prologue

Alex Dowsett won gold for England in the time trial at the 2014 Commonwealth Games

Britain's Alex Dowsett narrowly missed out on victory in the prologue of the Tour de Romandie.

The Movistar rider looked set to challenge the time of five minutes 57 seconds set by Trek-Segafredo's Italian rider Fabio Felline.

But the 28-year-old overshot the final corner and finished two seconds behind in second place.

Chris Froome played it safe in wet conditions on the 4.8km circuit around Aigle, finishing 29secs behind in 78th.

The Team Sky rider was in good company, with a number of other general classification contenders opting not to take risks.

Briton Simon Yates of Orica-Scott finished in a time of six minutes 15 seconds to take 25th place, one second and one place behind Irishman Nicolas Roche of BMC.

Tour de Romandie prologue results:

1. Fabio Felline (Ita/Trek) 5:57"

2. Alex Dowsett (GB/Movistar) +2"

3. Alexander Edmondson (Aus/Orica) +7"

4. Maximilian Schachmann (Ger/Quick-Step) +8"

5. Victor Campenaerts (Bel/LottoNL)

6. Primoz Roglic (Svn/LottoNL) +9"

7. Vasil Kiryienka (Bel/Team Sky) +10"

8. Tom Bohli (Swi/BMC Racing)

9. Johan Le Bon (Fra/FDJ) +11"

10. Christoph Pfingsten (Ger/BORA)