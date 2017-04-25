Dani King considering Wales switch for 2018 Commonwealth Games

Dani King joined Cylance Pro Cycling for 2017 after four years with Wiggle High5

Olympic gold medallist Dani King could cycle for Wales at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, having previously represented England.

King, who won team pursuit gold with GB at London 2012 and is a three-time world champion in the discipline, has focused on the road since 2014.

Southampton-born King, 26, represented England at the 2014 Commonwealth Games but is now based in Wales and meets the qualification criteria.

"It is a possibility," King said.

"It's still being decided at the moment."

King trains in Cardiff and is engaged to Welshman and former rider Matt Rowe, brother of Team Sky cyclist Luke Rowe.

"I think my major target would be the road, but I'd like to think I could go well in the bunch races on the back of road training and specific track training as well," King said.

"At the moment I'm focusing on the road, but I do miss racing on the track."