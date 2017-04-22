Michele Scarponi: Italian cyclist dies in training crash

Michele Scarponi won stage on of the Tour of the Alps on Monday

Italian cyclist Michele Scarponi has died aged 37 after being involved in a collision with a van during a training ride.

A statement from his Astana team said the crash happened close to Scarponi's home in Filottrano.

Scarponi won the 2011 Giro d'Italia after Alberto Contador was stripped of the title and claimed victory in stage one of the Tour of the Alps on Monday.

"This is a tragedy too big to be written," said the Astana statement.

The statement described Scarponi as a "great champion" and a "special guy", adding: "The Astana Pro Team clings to the Michele family in this incredibly painful moment of sorrow and mourning."

Scarponi leaves behind a wife and two children.

More to follow.