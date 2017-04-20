British Cycling: Medical review after 'mystery package' for Sir Bradley Wiggins

Media playback is not supported on this device Cycling inquiry a 'damning indictment'

British Cycling has announced an independent review into its medical practices after it was criticised as part of an anti-doping investigation.

Last month MPs heard a doctor who received a 'mystery package' for Sir Bradley Wiggins in 2011 had no record of his medical treatment at the time.

British Cycling has now asked the English Institute for Sport's director of medical services, Dr Rod Jaques, to conduct a review.

He is expected to report in June.

Dr Jacques has already started work and will examine the medical and physiotherapy teams' practices. He will carry out confidential interviews with staff and look at resources, management and record-keeping.

"We've commissioned an external expert to scrutinise our existing processes and procedures and to make a series of recommendations on how we can improve," said British Cycling's people director, Michael Chivers.

Both the national governing body and road racing off-shoot Team Sky were heavily criticised for lax record-keeping at a Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee hearing in its inquiry entitled 'Combatting doping in sport'.

The investigation focused on the contents of a package delivered to Team Sky for Wiggins in France at the end of the Criterium du Dauphine race in France in 2011.

MPs heard that in 2014, ex-Team Sky medic Dr Richard Freeman had a laptop containing medical records stolen.

Committee chairman Damian Collins MP said after the hearing that the "credibility of Team Sky and British Cycling is in tatters".

In December, Team Sky boss Sir Dave Brailsford told the committee that Freeman had said the package contained an over-the-counter decongestant, Fluimucil.

British cycling under the microscope - The film trailer

Wiggins is a five-time Olympic gold medallist and in 2012 became the first Briton to win the Tour de France.

He and Team Sky boss Brailsford have come under scrutiny since information on the rider's authorised use of banned drugs to treat a medical condition was released by hackers.

Wiggins, an asthma and allergy sufferer, received special permission to use triamcinolone shortly before the 2012 Tour as well as the previous year's event and the 2013 Giro d'Italia.

His therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs) were approved by British authorities, and cycling's world governing body the UCI. There is no suggestion either the 36-year-old or Team Sky broke any rules.