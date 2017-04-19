Lizzie Deignan second to Anna van der Breggen in La Fleche Wallonne

Lizzie Deignan won the UCI Women's World Tour - previously known as the Women's Road World Cup - in 2015 and 2016

Britain's Lizzie Deignan finished second behind Boels-Dolmans team-mate Anna van der Breggen for the second time in as many races at La Fleche Wallonne one-day classic in Belgium.

The Dutch Olympic road race champion broke away in the final few kilometres to win the race, just as she had done in Sunday's Amstel Gold Race.

She clocked three hours 21 minutes six seconds over the 120km distance.

Deignan, 28, was 16 seconds behind, just ahead of Katarzyna Niewiadoma.

Spanish Movistar rider Alejandro Valverde won the men's race.

The 36-year-old staged a late attack on the Mur de Huy at the end of the 204.5-kilometre race in the Ardennes region to win in five hours 15 minutes 37 seconds. It is the fifth time Valverde has won the race.

Ireland's Daniel Martin (Quick Step) and Belarus' Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) crossed the line in second and third respectively at the head of a group that finished one second behind.