BBC Sport - Track Cycling World Championships: Brilliant Barker wins world points race
Brilliant Barker wins world points race
- From the section Cycling
Britain's Elinor Barker wins the points race at the Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong, beating America's Sarah Hammer into second, with Dutch rider Kirsten Wild in third.
Available to UK users only.
WATCH MORE: Archibald wins omnium gold
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired