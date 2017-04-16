Lizzie Deignan finishes second to Anna van der Breggen in Amstel Gold Race

Deignan (left) celebrates on the podium with Van Der Breggen (centre)

Britain's Lizzie Deignan finished second behind Boels-Dolmans team-mate Anna van der Breggen in the Amstel Gold Race in the Netherlands.

The Dutch Olympic road race champion broke away from the group with 7km remaining to win by 55 seconds.

Deignan, 28, came second following a sprint finish with three other riders.

Dutchwoman Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica Scott), who crashed during the Rio 2016 road race, finished in a rare tie for third with WM3's Katarzyna Niewiadoma.

The race is part of the UCI Women's World Tour, which has twice been won by Deignan, the London 2012 road race silver medallist.

American Team Sunweb rider Coryn Rivera, who finished seven seconds behind the Briton, remains at the top of the current standings with 375 points. Deignan is up from 14th to seventh, with 193 points.

The women's Amstel Gold Race was being contested for only the fourth time, after a 14-year hiatus - Britain's Nicole Cooke won the third instalment in 2003.