Track Cycling Worlds: Elinor Barker & Emily Nelson win madison silver

Elinor Barker and Emily Nelson won a historic madison silver for Great Britain at the World Track Cycling Championships in Hong Kong.

The pair were behind Belgium's Lotte Kopecky and Jolien D'Hoore as women competed in the event for the first time at a World Championships.

Australia's pair finished in third.

Britain now have four medals, following omnium gold for Katie Archibald, silver for Barker and bronze for Chris Latham in the scratch races.

"I was nervous beforehand because we'd only ridden one each before, we didn't' know what to expect," Barker told BBC Sport.

"I'm not surprised at all by the Belgians wining - they are a madison nation, so hats off to them, they were impressive."

Nelson added: "I'm really happy, that was such an exciting race, I can't wait to do more of them. I think it should be in the Olympic programme."

