BBC Sport - Track Cycling World Championships: GB win silver in women's madison

GB win silver in historic women's madison

  • From the section Cycling

Great Britain's Elinor Barker and Emily Nelson win silver in the inaugural women's world championship madison after a fierce battle with Belgium's gold medallists Jolien D'Hoore and Lotte Kopecky.

Available to UK users only.

WATCH MORE: Archibald wins omnium gold

Top videos

Video

GB win silver in historic women's madison

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Watch Villa's incredible 50-yard goal for NYC

Video

Jason considering retirement - Laura Kenny

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Best 5 baskets: Leicester clinch 2017 BBL title

Video

GB's Archibald wins omnium gold

  • From the section Cycling
Video

The question Conte won't touch with a bargepole

Video

'Shut your eyes & mean it' - strangest pre-match ritual ever?

Video

O'Sullivan's record clearance - 20 years on

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Dan Walker meets Didier Drogba

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Sky's Thomas on Giro, Wiggins and TUEs

  • From the section Wales
Video

Former boss Klopp was 'scared' for Dortmund players

Video

Dele deserved main award nomination - Pochettino

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired