BBC Sport - Track Cycling World Championships: GB win silver in women's madison
GB win silver in historic women's madison
- From the section Cycling
Great Britain's Elinor Barker and Emily Nelson win silver in the inaugural women's world championship madison after a fierce battle with Belgium's gold medallists Jolien D'Hoore and Lotte Kopecky.
