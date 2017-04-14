Jason Kenny could retire before the next Olympics, says Laura Kenny

Media playback is not supported on this device Jason considering retirement - Laura Kenny

Six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny could retire before the next Games, says wife and fellow cyclist Laura.

The Englishman, 29, won three gold medals at last year's Rio Olympics to equal the British record of six set by Sir Chris Hoy, another track cyclist.

Kenny has yet to decide on his future, with he and his wife, who is a four-time Olympic champion, expecting their first child in August.

"He's going to give himself a bit of time," Laura Kenny told BBC Sport

"He's having six months to decide what he wants to do, whether to carry on or to retire.

"I'm not sure he even knows to be totally honest. As athletes, you always want to carry on, you always want to go to the next one.

"As athletes you become this self-absorbed kind of person and everything's just about you, but there's bigger things in life than that."

Laura Kenny, 24, won two gold medals at both the 2012 and 2016 Games to become Britain's most successful female Olympian on four golds.

Jason Kenny has helped Britain win the team sprint at the past three Olympics, and has also won two individual sprints and a keirin title.

Speaking in November, he said: "[Tokyo 2020] is such a long way away. It takes 100% commitment, so if I decide to go for it, I have got to get my head down for four years and really go for it."