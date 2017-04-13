Team Sky: UK Anti-Doping Agency investigates alleged use of needles

Media playback is not supported on this device Josh Edmondson: Former Team Sky rider speaks to the BBC

The UK Anti-Doping Agency (Ukad) is investigating claims Team Sky may have breached cycling's 'no needles' policy, according to the Press Association.

Governing body the UCI introduced the ban in 2011, but a whistleblower said Team Sky continued to inject riders.

One of the substances said to have been injected is Fluimucil, at the heart of the controversy over a mystery package delivered to Bradley Wiggins in 2011.

Team Sky had been renowned for their robust no-needle stance.

In March, British cyclist Josh Edmondson told the BBC he broke the sport's rules by secretly injecting himself with a cocktail of vitamins when riding for Team Sky.

The substances are not illegal under World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) rules but there are concerns about the ethics of administering them intravenously.

PA's source, who sent the information to the House of Commons' Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee and Ukad, is understood to have worked for Team Sky.

The source said some Team Sky doctors were using intravenous recovery methods towards the end of the team's difficult first season in 2010 and continued to do so despite the UCI ban, which Team Sky publicly supported.

Ukad said it "does not discuss or disclose information in relation to its investigations".

Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee chairman Damian Collins said: "This raises further concerns about how Team Sky policed the use of medication for riders outside of competition, and how hard they were prepared to press up against the line of what was allowed or acceptable."

BBC Sport attempted to contact Team Sky. However, a spokesperson earlier told PA: "It is right that any concerns are reported to and dealt with by the appropriate authorities, and we will continue to co-operate with them."