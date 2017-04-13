BBC Sport - Track Cycling World Championships: Chris Latham takes bronze in scratch race
GB's Latham claims world scratch bronze
- From the section Cycling
Britain's Chris Latham wins bronze in the men's scratch race at the Track World Championships in Hong Kong, after Poland's Adrian Teklinski claims gold with a daring long-range attack.
WATCH MORE: Barker loses out on gold in dramatic finish
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired