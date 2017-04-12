BBC Sport - Track Cycling World Championships 2017: Sir Chris Hoy on Canada's 'nightmare' start

Hoy explains Canada's 'nightmare' start

  • From the section Cycling

BBC pundit Sir Chris Hoy explains how a member of Canada's team sprint squad was allowed to fall over as they were preparing to start a race.

WATCH MORE: Huge crash damages track at World Championships

Follow the Track Cycling World Championships from the Hong Kong Velodrome on the BBC.

Available to UK users only.

