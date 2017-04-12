BBC Sport - Track Cycling World Championships: Canada men's team suffer huge crash
Huge crash damages track at World Championships
- From the section Cycling
Canada's men's team pursuit cyclists suffer a huge crash that causes a crack in the surface of the track, during their qualifying race against New Zealand at the Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong.
Follow the Track Cycling World Championships from the Hong Kong Velodrome on the BBC.
Available to UK users only.
