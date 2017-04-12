BBC Sport - Track Cycling World Championships: Canada men's team suffer huge crash

Huge crash damages track at World Championships

Canada's men's team pursuit cyclists suffer a huge crash that causes a crack in the surface of the track, during their qualifying race against New Zealand at the Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong.

Huge crash damages track at World Championships

