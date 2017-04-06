British Cycling's new 'people director' aims for 'high support' culture

British Cycling launched an independent review following sexism allegations by cyclist Jess Varnish in April last year

British Cycling's new "people director" Michael Chivers says he wants to add a culture of "high support" to its excellence in high performance.

The governing body is currently under investigation by UK anti-doping over allegations of wrongdoing in the sport.

It is also awaiting a report into allegations - denied - of bullying and discrimination within the team.

"I am so impressed with what this place has achieved but sad about where we are at the moment," said Chivers.

"We have been very good at high performance but where we have not been so good is high support. Getting that balance right is key."

New human resources boss Chivers has been working for British Cycling as a consultant since November.

In his new role he will bring in "behaviours" workshops and seek to to raise management standards within the organisation.