Tour of Flanders: Philippe Gilbert wins prestigious title for first time

Belgium's Philippe Gilbert produced a sensational solo ride to win the Tour of Flanders for the first time.

Gilbert, 34, broke clear of the field with around 54km remaining of the 260km one-day race in his homeland.

The Quick-Step Floors rider won by 27 seconds from compatriot Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing).

World champion Peter Sagan was leading the chase but his hopes of defending his title ended when he crashed on the Oude de Kwaremont cobbled climb.

Gilbert, the 2012 world champion, won in six hours 23 minutes 45 seconds. His Dutch team-mate Niki Terpstra was third.

Britain's Luke Rowe had been in contention for much of the race but his challenge was effectively ended after he was brought down when Sep Vanmarcke crashed with 53km remaining.

The race is the second of the five one-day 'monuments'. Team Sky rider Michal Kwiatkowski won the first of the season at the Milan-San Remo.

The Paris-Roubaix and Liege-Bastogne-Liege take place on 9 and 23 April respectively, while the Giro di Lombardia on 30 September completes the set.

In the women's race, American Coryn Rivera of Team Sunweb won a sprint for the line.

Great Britain's Lizzie Deignan, the defending champion, finished 17th, while Hannah Barnes was 19th.