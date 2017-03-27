Ex-Team Sky doctor's evidence leaves 'major questions', says MP Damian Collins

Team Sky admitted "mistakes were made" over the medical package but deny breaking anti-doping rules

Evidence given by the doctor involved in an investigation into alleged wrongdoing in cycling has been criticised by an MP.

Former Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman was answering questions about a mystery medical package delivered to him in 2011 for the team's former rider Sir Bradley Wiggins.

Freeman, who now works for British Cycling, said the Jiffy bag contained only the legal decongestant Fluimucil, but added he "regrets" failing to back-up his clinical records.

Damian Collins - chairman of the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee, which has been conducting an inquiry into doping - said the evidence "leaves major questions for Team Sky and British Cycling".

The delivery, on the final day of the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine race in France, has also been the subject of a UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) investigation.

Dr Freeman withdrew from a planned appearance in front of the parliamentary committee earlier in March citing ill health. During the hearing, Team Sky and British Cycling's record-keeping was questioned, with Ukad chief Nicole Sapstead telling the committee her organisation did not know for sure if Fluimucil was in the package because there was no paperwork.

Freeman has now provided written responses to a number of questions.

He said "only Fluimucil was contained in the package sent" and he had requested it "a day or two before the end of the Dauphine".

Freeman explained he did not believe the specific form of Fluimucil he required was available in France and added: "My first thought was of the supply I had in Manchester, and that the team would be able to access that supply quickly."

In response to questions around record-keeping, Freeman said: "The present system of medical record-keeping and medicines management is a massive improvement to that which existed in 2011.

"I accept that it would have been desirable to have backed up my clinical records, whatever system was used. I regret not doing this."

In response, Collins said in a statement: "Once again, this new evidence leaves major questions outstanding for Team Sky and British Cycling. In particular, why were no back-up medical records kept for Bradley Wiggins in 2011, beyond those on Dr Freeman's laptop computer?

"Why were there not more formal protocols enforced on record-keeping, and whose responsibility was it to make sure that Team Sky's own stated policies were being enforced."

In December, Team Sky boss Sir Dave Brailsford told the committee the package in question contained Fluimucil, and while Team Sky have admitted "mistakes were made" over the medical package, they deny breaking anti-doping rules.

There is no suggestion either Wiggins, 36, or Team Sky broke any rules.