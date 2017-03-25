Bradley Wiggins: Ex-team Sky rider says mystery package controversy is horrible

Sir Dave Brailsford and Sir Bradley Wiggins at the Giro d'Italia in 2013

Sir Bradley Wiggins says he will "shock a few people" when he has his say on an investigation into a "mystery package" delivered for him in 2011.

Wiggins, 36, said controversy over the package delivered while he was riding for Team Sky had been "horrible".

UK Anti-Doping is investigating doping claims but there is no suggestion either Wiggins or Team Sky broke rules.

"It's the worst thing to be accused of when you're a man of my integrity," Wiggins told Sky Sports' Soccer AM.

"It's been horrible. But fortunately there's an investigation and I obviously can't say too much because that investigation will run its course and then I'll have my say.

"There's a lot to say, and it's going to shock a few people."

Team Sky have admitted "mistakes were made" over the delivery of the package at the Criterium du Dauphine but deny breaking anti-doping rules. However they have been unable to provide records to back up the claim Wiggins was given a legal decongestant.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Brailsford's tense grilling on Team Sky

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) has sought answers relating to the package and Wiggins' use of therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs). MPs have also criticised the team's record-keeping.

Britain's most decorated Olympian, an asthma sufferer, was granted a TUE to take anti-inflammatory drug triamcinolone before the 2011 Tour de France, his 2012 Tour win and the 2013 Giro d'Italia.

The original allegation made to Ukad was that the package delivered by then-British Cycling coach Simon Cope to ex-Team Sky medic Dr Richard Freeman in 2011 contained triamcinolone.

Team Sky have said they are "confident" no wrongdoing will be found when the inquiry is concluded.