Volta a Catalunya: Davide Cimolai wins opening stage in sprint finish

Cimolai (right) edged out Bouhanni (left) to claim the second Volta a Catalunya stage win of his career

Italian rider Davide Cimolai claimed a narrow victory in a sprint finish on the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya in Spain.

The FDJ rider edged out Frenchman Nacer Bouhanni, of Team Cofidis, at the end of Monday's 179km stage in Calella.

Chris Froome, Alberto Contador and Alejandro Valverde - the favourites for victory in the seven-stage race - finished safely in the pack.

Tuesday's stage is a 41.3km team time trial in Banyoles.