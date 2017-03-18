Milan-San Remo: Team Sky rider Michal Kwiatkowski wins sprint finish

Michal Kwiatkowski (centre) edges out Peter Sagan and Julian Alaphilippe
Kwiatkowski won in one of the most dramatic finishes to the prestigious race

Team Sky rider Michal Kwiatkowski beat world champion Peter Sagan in a sprint finish to win the Milan-San Remo.

Pole Kwiatkowski, a former world champion, showed his strength in the last 200 metres to beat Slovakia's Sagan for the 16th win of his career.

The pair, along with French rider Julian Alaphilippe, had broken away with six kilometres remaining.

Ben Swift, who finished on the podium twice in the past three years, was the best-placed Briton in 17th.

Kwiatkowski's victory was a first in the race for Team Sky and only their second in a 'Monument', the name given to cycling's big five annual one-day races.

It comes amid an ongoing UK Anti-Doping investigation into allegations of wrongdoing by Team Sky, who deny the claims.

