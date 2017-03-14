Joanna Rowsell Shand: Double Olympic gold medallist retires

Britain's double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Shand has announced her retirement from international cycling.

The 28-year-old track cyclist won gold in the team pursuit at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

In a career spanning 10 years, Rowsell Shand was a five-time world and four-time European champion.

"The decision to step away has been the hardest I've ever had to make," she said. "I believe I have more to offer the world."

More to follow.

