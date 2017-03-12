Team Sky's Sergio Henao wins Paris-Nice by two seconds

Sergio Henao survived an audacious attack from Alberto Contador (left) to win the title with Dan Martin (right) third

Team Sky's Sergio Henao held on to claim a thrilling overall victory in Paris-Nice by just two seconds from Alberto Contador.

Spain's Contador attacked to drop Colombian Henao with 52km of Sunday's eighth and final stage remaining.

But he was beaten to the stage win by Quick-Step Floors' David de la Cruz and took eight instead of 10 bonus seconds.

Henao, 29, trailed by a minute at one point but chased to finish 21 seconds down and secure the yellow jersey.

Team Sky have now won five Paris-Nice titles in the past six years and three consecutively, after former rider Richie Porte's success in 2015 and Briton Geraint Thomas' victory last year.

Ireland's Dan Martin completed the podium behind Henao and Contador, while Britain's Simon Yates finished ninth overall, following his victory on stage six.

Final standings:

1. Sergio Henao (Col/Team Sky) 29hrs 50mins 29secs

2. Alberto Contador (Spa/Trek-Segafredo) +2secs

3. Daniel Martin (Irl/Quick-Step) +30secs

4. Gorka Izagirre (Spa/Movistar) +1min

5. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Quick-Step) +1min 22secs

6. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus/Katusha-Alpecin) +1min 34secs

7. Jon Izaguirre (Spa/Bahrain-Merida) +1min 41secs

8. Warren Barguil (Fra/Sunweb) +4mins 07secs

9. Simon Yates (GB/Orica-Scott) +4mins 39secs

10. Richie Porte (Aus/BMC) +14mins 26secs